Solidarilty Wealth LLC Buys New Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Solidarilty Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 12,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in American Tower by 4.7% in the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in American Tower by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in American Tower by 4.8% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Sunday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on American Tower from $286.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Tower from $275.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.07.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at $14,147,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,739 shares of company stock worth $6,940,290. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower stock opened at $255.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $248.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market cap of $118.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.46. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $220.00 and a 12 month high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $1.43 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.96%.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

