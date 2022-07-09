Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Holdings Lifted by Guardian Financial Partners LLC

Guardian Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 125.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,627,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,811,000 after purchasing an additional 438,478 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,195,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,288,000 after acquiring an additional 113,716 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,837,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,464,000 after purchasing an additional 63,488 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 222.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,333,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,167,000 after buying an additional 1,610,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,456,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,997,000 after acquiring an additional 805,225 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $61.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.85. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.23 and a 1 year high of $84.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

