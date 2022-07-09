Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Acquired by Guardian Financial Partners LLC

Guardian Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 168.8% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $47.63 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.55 and a 1 year high of $55.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.04 and its 200-day moving average is $50.29.

