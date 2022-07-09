Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Purchased by Guardian Financial Partners LLC

Guardian Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 29,736,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,131,000 after buying an additional 805,836 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,950,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,714,000 after buying an additional 406,170 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,874,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,735,000 after buying an additional 221,309 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,550,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,447,000 after buying an additional 210,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 154.2% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,574,000 after buying an additional 201,145 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHC opened at $31.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.47. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $30.08 and a one year high of $44.17.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

