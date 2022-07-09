Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Bought by Guardian Financial Partners LLC

Guardian Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 10,820.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 184.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter.

SCHC opened at $31.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.47. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $30.08 and a 1-year high of $44.17.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

