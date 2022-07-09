Public Mint Price Reaches $0.0173 (MINT)

Public Mint (MINT) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 9th. In the last seven days, Public Mint has traded up 26.5% against the US dollar. One Public Mint coin can currently be bought for about $0.0173 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges. Public Mint has a total market cap of $1.80 million and approximately $34,136.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00029162 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000044 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00008536 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Public Mint Profile

Public Mint (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,710,490 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

