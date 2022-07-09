ProVise Management Group LLC Purchases 2,830 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% in the first quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 39,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv stock opened at $93.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.03 and its 200 day moving average is $99.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $119.86.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 112,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.90 per share, for a total transaction of $10,683,367.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,147,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,723,942.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at $22,621,083.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,404,234 shares of company stock worth $131,032,589 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FISV shares. Cowen lowered shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $118.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Stephens began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.64.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

