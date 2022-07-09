ProVise Management Group LLC Acquires 41,747 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 342,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,747 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 1.1% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. ProVise Management Group LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $11,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter.

SPDW stock opened at $28.85 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.90 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.18.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

