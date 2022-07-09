Peterson Wealth Management Has $5.03 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Peterson Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,855 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Peterson Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Peterson Wealth Management owned about 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $5,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLV. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,604,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089,151 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 435.4% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 879,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,018,000 after buying an additional 715,382 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at about $47,625,000. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,256,000. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 327.4% during the first quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 450,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,229,000 after buying an additional 345,154 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

SPLV opened at $62.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.98 and a 200 day moving average of $64.92. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.16 and a fifty-two week high of $69.82.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.