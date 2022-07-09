Orin Green Financial LLC Buys 1,798 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Orin Green Financial LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF comprises about 1.4% of Orin Green Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Orin Green Financial LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, 55I LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000.

NYSEARCA:GBIL opened at $99.81 on Friday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.73 and a fifty-two week high of $100.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.94.

