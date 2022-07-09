Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Announces Earnings Results

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 399.14% and a negative return on equity of 45.28%.
NRIX stock traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.71. 710,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,709. Nurix Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $37.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.41.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Nurix Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.78.
Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nurix Therapeutics (NRIX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.