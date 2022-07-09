Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Announces Earnings Results

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 399.14% and a negative return on equity of 45.28%.

NRIX stock traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.71. 710,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,709. Nurix Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $37.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.41.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Nurix Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.78.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 211.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $165,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $173,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 6,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 4.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.