Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ NTIC traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,759. Northern Technologies International has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The company has a market capitalization of $96.81 million, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.84%.

NTIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Northern Technologies International from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Northern Technologies International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Northern Technologies International stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.21% of Northern Technologies International worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

