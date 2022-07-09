iMe Lab Price Tops $0.0066 on Exchanges (LIME)

iMe Lab (LIME) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 9th. One iMe Lab coin can currently be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. iMe Lab has a total market capitalization of $1.63 million and approximately $227,528.00 worth of iMe Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, iMe Lab has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00127929 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004625 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.24 or 0.00556429 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00015222 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000327 BTC.

About iMe Lab

iMe Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 246,569,585 coins. The Reddit community for iMe Lab is https://reddit.com/r/iMeSmartPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . iMe Lab’s official Twitter account is @ImePlatform

iMe Lab Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iMe Lab directly using U.S. dollars.

