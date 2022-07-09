Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by GFG Capital LLC

GFG Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 978 shares during the quarter. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Gartner during the first quarter worth $792,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 22.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 16.8% during the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Gartner by 2.5% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 242,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $72,207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 9.5% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IT. TheStreet cut Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Gartner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Gartner from $325.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Gartner from $316.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.00.

In related news, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,541 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.27, for a total transaction of $1,231,837.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,964.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 224 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.71, for a total value of $59,743.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,455 shares in the company, valued at $5,188,843.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,586 shares of company stock worth $1,756,421. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $242.63 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.39 and a fifty-two week high of $368.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. The stock has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.47.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 239.82%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

