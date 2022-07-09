Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.15), Fidelity Earnings reports. Enservco had a negative net margin of 56.24% and a negative return on equity of 85.58%. Enservco updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ENSV traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.98. The stock had a trading volume of 94,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,310,042. The company has a market cap of $22.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.28. Enservco has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Get Enservco alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Enservco by 118.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 181,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 98,620 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Enservco during the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Enservco by 87.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 41,346 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Enservco during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Enservco during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.