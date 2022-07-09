EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Sells 471 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lessened its holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CYTK. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 404.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 134,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after purchasing an additional 107,854 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 792,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,326,000 after purchasing an additional 169,955 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 199,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,091,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CYTK. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $54.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cytokinetics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.46.

In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 13,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $525,071.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,084 shares in the company, valued at $6,309,873.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $394,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 409,124 shares in the company, valued at $16,131,759.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 63,987 shares of company stock worth $2,585,472 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CYTK opened at $46.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.33, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $17.72 and a 12-month high of $49.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.29 and its 200-day moving average is $38.54.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.09). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 396.22% and a negative return on equity of 163.01%. The business had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share. Cytokinetics’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

