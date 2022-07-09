EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Increases Position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 55.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,643 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,169 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVLT. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,851,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $196,523,000 after purchasing an additional 768,098 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,471,153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $170,312,000 after buying an additional 397,070 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,289,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,624,000 after buying an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 554,706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,230,000 after buying an additional 177,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,638,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Shares of Commvault Systems stock opened at $66.93 on Friday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.72 and a 1-year high of $84.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.27.

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.12. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $205.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Commvault Systems news, CRO Blasio Riccardo Di sold 17,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $1,117,345.46. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 79,388 shares in the company, valued at $5,162,601.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Allison Pickens sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $29,235.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at $395,140.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,485 shares of company stock worth $2,245,490 over the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.60.

Commvault Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.