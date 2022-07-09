EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Decreases Position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. decreased its position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $384,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 151.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 8,886 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $421,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1,025.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

CWST has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

NASDAQ CWST opened at $74.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.06. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $62.47 and a one year high of $92.75.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $907,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,647,606.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

