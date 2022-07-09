Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Shares Sold by EFG Asset Management North America Corp.

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. trimmed its holdings in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. owned 0.12% of Construction Partners worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROAD. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Construction Partners by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ROAD shares. Raymond James raised Construction Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Sidoti started coverage on Construction Partners in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Construction Partners from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

ROAD opened at $20.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 79.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.02 and a 52 week high of $44.99.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.14). Construction Partners had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $243.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Construction Partners news, SVP John L. Harper bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.94 per share, for a total transaction of $628,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

