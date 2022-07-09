Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Lowers Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 62.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,347 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SWK. StockNews.com cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $183.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $150.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.17.

NYSE:SWK opened at $110.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.94. The company has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.43 and a 52 week high of $210.92.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.53%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

