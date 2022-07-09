Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Lowers Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Clorox by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,223,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,768,000 after purchasing an additional 327,488 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,639,000 after purchasing an additional 54,921 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Clorox by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,407,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,335,000 after buying an additional 76,072 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 940,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,054,000 after buying an additional 151,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Clorox by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 833,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,268,000 after buying an additional 8,767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $140.69.

CLX opened at $141.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $120.50 and a 12-month high of $191.75.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 92.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clorox news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $140,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $84,378. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $90,575.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,855.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

