Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its position in Roper Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 1,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA grew its position in Roper Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 4,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R.P. Boggs & Co. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. now owns 11,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $402.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $369.51 and a 52 week high of $505.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $415.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $442.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 47.36% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.17%.

ROP has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.80.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total value of $110,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,869 shares in the company, valued at $2,604,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

