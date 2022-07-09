Calton & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PECO. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the third quarter valued at $311,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Stableford Capital II LLC bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $415,000. 36.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $34.04 on Friday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.51 and a 1 year high of $36.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 148.00.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.41). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 4.61%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 469.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PECO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.50 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.11.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

