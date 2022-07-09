Calton & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 32,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of DIV opened at $19.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.07 and its 200-day moving average is $20.54. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a one year low of $18.38 and a one year high of $21.84.

