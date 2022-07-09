Calton & Associates Inc. Invests $565,000 in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000. Calton & Associates Inc. owned about 0.08% of First Trust Natural Gas ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management increased its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 3,461,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,471,000 after purchasing an additional 601,600 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 434,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,468,000 after purchasing an additional 68,640 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,884,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 263,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 79,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 253,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FCG opened at $21.59 on Friday. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 12-month low of $12.10 and a 12-month high of $31.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.93.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

