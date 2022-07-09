Calton & Associates Inc. Buys 739 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 275.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 78,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 57,436 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 58,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 6,915 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goepper Burkhardt LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 282,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,950,000 after purchasing an additional 10,550 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCO opened at $20.74 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.55 and a 52-week high of $22.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.83 and its 200-day moving average is $21.16.

