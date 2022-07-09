Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Purchased by Center For Asset Management LLC

Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,193 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director James D. Plummer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $3,128,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,485,760.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.77, for a total value of $5,750,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 612,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,012,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 429,598 shares of company stock valued at $65,527,046. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.27.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $160.42 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.32 and a fifty-two week high of $192.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $44.24 billion, a PE ratio of 60.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.09.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.63 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 23.59%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

