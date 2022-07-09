ByteNext (BNU) Price Hits $0.0170 on Major Exchanges

ByteNext (BNU) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. During the last week, ByteNext has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ByteNext coin can now be bought for about $0.0170 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges. ByteNext has a market cap of $293,047.56 and $52,178.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00127929 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004625 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.24 or 0.00556429 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00015222 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000327 BTC.

ByteNext Coin Profile

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

ByteNext Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ByteNext should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ByteNext using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

