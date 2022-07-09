Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) Announces Earnings Results

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Byrna Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 4.09%.

Byrna Technologies stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,469. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.90 million, a P/E ratio of -70.46 and a beta of 0.83. Byrna Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $30.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.16.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BYRN. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Byrna Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Dawson James began coverage on Byrna Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Byrna Technologies by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 90,375 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Byrna Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 288,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Byrna Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Byrna Technologies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Byrna Technologies by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 76,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 16,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Byrna Technologies Inc, a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal munitions. It offers a Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna SD and Byrna SD .68 caliber handheld personal security devices that are designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as Byrna HD magazines, shoulder-fired launchers, and projectiles.

