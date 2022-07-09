Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC Invests $249,000 in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 126.7% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYT traded down $1.31 on Friday, hitting $215.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,686 shares. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.65 and a fifty-two week high of $206.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $224.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.01.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

