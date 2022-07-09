Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV)

Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the quarter. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF makes up about 1.0% of Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 261,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,072,000 after acquiring an additional 45,939 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 120,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 33,481 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 11,543 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 24,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IFV traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.77. 19,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,424. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $17.16 and a 1 year high of $24.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.238 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.