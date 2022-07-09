American Express (NYSE:AXP) is Family Capital Trust Co’s 8th Largest Position

Family Capital Trust Co reduced its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,053 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. American Express comprises 2.8% of Family Capital Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings in American Express were worth $8,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 873.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 823.5% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $141.76. 3,631,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,897,746. American Express has a twelve month low of $134.30 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The firm has a market cap of $106.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.11.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that American Express will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 20.84%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AXP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.72.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

