24,117 Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Bought by Solidarilty Wealth LLC

Solidarilty Wealth LLC bought a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 24,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,061,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,559,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,829 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,753,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,390,000 after purchasing an additional 319,525 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,812,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,320,000 after purchasing an additional 142,512 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Citigroup by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,339,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,484,000 after buying an additional 3,257,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $889,483,000. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on C. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

Shares of C opened at $46.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.21 and a 200 day moving average of $55.79. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.93 and a fifty-two week high of $74.64. The firm has a market cap of $92.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

